By Christine Brandel

A WIFE IS A HOPE CHEST

A wife is a hope chest in which you keep

the things you will need for a good life.

1: A kettle. Tie the cord to her wrist, she should

never be out of its reach. 2: A snapshot of the woman

you wish you had married. Push it through her

eyes, put it in her head. 3: A pen knife. Good

for cutting bread, package strings, the ring

from her finger. 4: Coins. They will make sounds

so you know when she’s coming. 5: Silence.

Do not read the letters she writes you, do not

speak even if she pleads. 6: Cotton wool. To stop

the flow. Because she will bleed. 7: A book.

One heavy hardback you never intend to read.

8: A skeleton key. Trust her. She won’t use it to get out.

________________

from A Wife Is a Hope Chest, Brain Mill Press, 2017

TRUTH IS WHAT SHE TELLS

after Dorothy Parker

Truth is what she tells

but you don’t seem to hear.

Like prisoners in their cells,

the words that burn, that sear.

But you don’t seem to hear,

you’re not buying what she sells.

The words that burn, that sear

brought up from gone dry wells.

You’re not buying what she sells,

she must retain that fear.

Brought up from gone dry wells,

water washed across a mirror.

She must retain that fear,

safe silence behind church bells.

Water washed across a mirror:

no sight, no sound, no smells.

Safe silence behind church bells,

her eyes bound tight by tears.

No sight, no sound, no smells.

You never go too near.

Her eyes bound tight by tears,

like prisoners in their cells.

You never go too near,

for truth is what she tells.

Buy Christine’s Book, A Wife is a Hope Chest at Amazon!

Christine Brandel is a writer and photographer. Her book A Wife is a Hope Chest was released on Halloween 2017 as the first full-length collection in the Mineral Point Poetry Series from Brain Mill Press. She also writes a column on comedy for PopMatters and rights the world’s wrongs via her character Agatha Whitt-Wellington (Miss) at Everyone Needs An Algonquin. More of her work can be found at clbwrites.com.