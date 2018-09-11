The Problem with “Pretty Girls” and Princesses

By Angela Noel
A woman with a cloud of yellow-tinted hair compared my face to a series of shapes and declared it too round to be the coveted oval of beautiful people. I was eight years old.
Why this lady, grandmotherly in age, appeared in my second-grade classroom to teach “grooming” to the female students at St. Cecilia’s Catholic School I can’t tell you. But I can tell you her comments about my face, the way she studied it and pronounced it wanting made an impression.
Like most girls I knew, I idolized princesses. I watched as Sleeping Beauty and Snow White lay, still as death, waiting for their princes. I envied Cinderella, chosen above all other eligible ladies to be the wife of the future king. Each girl (slim as a willow, lips plump and puckered) said little, communicating primarily with her beauty, poise, and the occasional song.
Up until the yellow-haired lady, I have no memory of thinking of myself as anything other than pretty as a princess. The adults in my life all told me so. Complimenting a girl-child on her looks is so common it’s almost the first thing one says when meeting her for the first time. I had pretty hair, a nice smile, and certainly wore a beautiful dress now and again. If my nails were painted, wasn’t I fancy? Didn’t my shoes sparkle? Didn’t my eyes shine?
Of course all these things were said to me. And I liked them all. Yes, I was a pretty girl. Thank you. And then the yellow-haired lady and her oval entered my life. Until she compared my face to the ideal and told me I couldn’t be perfect, I believed in my beauty as thoughtlessly as my princess heroines believed in their dwarves and fairy godmothers.
The illusion of my prettiness didn’t come crashing down right away. I remember my disappointment at my imperfection vividly. But I still had my books, my family, my friends. I still had dodgeball at recess and the stories I wrote about fantastical creatures on islands in azure-blue seas. Compliments on my outfits, my hair, and my freckled cheeks still sounded in my ears. I was still a princess, albeit an imperfect one. But not for long.
A Longstanding Narrative
In the fourth grade, my teacher used a projector to draw silhouettes of her students with white crayon on a piece of black construction paper. I remember seeing my picture and wincing. The nose was too big. The face was too round. Surely I didn’t look like that?
In the fifth grade, I lost the coveted part of Southern Belle in the classroom project to reenact scenes from the Civil War. Was it because I wasn’t skinny enough or pretty enough? I played a dead confederate soldier instead.
In the eighth grade we ordered portraits for junior high graduation and I cried when I opened the package on my way home from school. The teeth were all wrong, the smile not quite right. The face was too round, always too round.
Meanwhile, I’m writing stories and winning essay contests. I’m singing in the choir and playing on softball teams. I’m on the honor roll every semester. But it’s not enough. I want to be pretty.
During a church retreat when I was fourteen years old, we did the thing where everyone tapes a piece of paper to their backs and has a Sharpie in hand. Wandering through the crowd of teenagers and adults people write compliments or observations on other people’s backs–an intended affirmation exercise. When I read my paper I saw comments like “smart” and “funny,” “creative” and “sweet.” But not pretty. My friend with her long blond hair had note after note about how beautiful she was, but not me. I cried in my bunk when everyone else ate s’mores.
These years, pre-adolence and adolescence when studies show the greatest dip in self-esteem among girls, can be painful for a number of reasons. Though some dispute the findings, others take them further, showing that the confidence gap of girlhood lasts into the workplace decades later. Many articles from parenting magazines to Forbes give advice on how to raise confident girls. These articles specifically call out the challenge of the princess narrative as a thing to be minimized, while encouraging positive body image.
Girls today, with all the advice out there, and hopefully fewer yellow-haired ladies preaching the virtues of oval faces, should be better off than we were thirty years ago. And much has changed . . . I think. Maybe?
My friend Amy Brenengen, in her letter to the editor of our local newspaper enumerated several ideas on ways we can act, instead of just talk, about women and equality. One of her ideas is this:
Don’t say, “But it’s not me!” It is you. And it isn’t you. Social constructs both have a life of their own and are also the product of the decisions and choices of a million different individuals (men and women, by the way). Do your part (and more) as an individual, sibling, parent, community member, etc., while simultaneously working to change the institutions around you. We can do both.
Inspired by Amy, I’ve talked to several friends with daughters in the last week. One mentioned how her daughter does well in school but struggles socially. Another, citing a scary statistic about the likelihood of being raped in a woman’s lifetime (1 in 5 according to the 2015 NISVS Data Brief from the CDC) just wants her daughters to grow up unviolated. A third, a dad, mentioned how a program he and other parents started in his daughters’ elementary school using Vex Robotics has encouraged girls and boys to work together, challenging each other to improve their designs. Yet one group, where girls partnered together, focused only on designing a pretty robot instead of a functional one.
These things give me pause. I see awareness. I see pockets of progress. But I return to my experience as a girl.
We Affirm What We Value
As the parent of a son, I never ever talk about his looks. He never talks or thinks about them either. He actively protests when his dad puts gel in his hair. In the car today I asked him what I compliment him most on. “My behavior,” he said. “This year it’s my kindness. Last year, it was when I followed the rules.” Nowhere in the world of raising boys do looks play a major part. Or, I should say, almost nowhere. Clean is good. Clothes that fit are good. But my kid would wear a bag to school if it was comfortable and helped him climb the playground equipment.
Our world focuses on the looks of girls and the accomplishments of boys. Despite the best efforts of individual parents, the community begins this indoctrination practically from the moment a child is born. Even for my nieces, and even knowing the effects of the “pretty” narrative on myself, I have to actively bite my tongue to keep from complimenting these bright and twinkly girls on how pretty they are, or how sweetly they smile as they toddle about a room.
I don’t compliment my nephews on their looks. It never occurs to me. I might say, “What a fun shirt!” Or the occasional, “How handsome you are in your dress-up suspenders!” For the most part though, the looks of a boy don’t get my attention. But the looks of a girl are the first thing we see. And the first things we teach her to see about herself.
No wonder I remember the yellow-haired lady’s comment on my face. No wonder I reflected on my lack of beauty despite evidence to the contrary and accomplishment in other realms. I saw myself through the eyes of a world that saw a pretty girl first, and everything else after. And in the teen years when faces and bodies change, when sex is ever present, and messages of competition for the scarce resources of a coveted boys affection intrude, what’s a girl to do?
I’m not saying a focus on a girl’s appearance is the only problem when we think about confronting the challenges of gender inequality today. But, it’s a big one. Or at least it was for me. My lack of confidence in my beauty made me vulnerable to insecurity about other aspects of myself. I couldn’t quite get over the fact that I didn’t feel beautiful as compared to my friends, to the princesses, or to fashion models. I couldn’t quite get over the fact that the earliest idea I had of my self-worth lived in the eyes of others, instead of within myself.
So, true to Amy’s advice, I’m looking at myself and my own contributions to this ongoing narrative of beauty-as-value. What am I doing to challenge a culture where a girl’s beauty, her desirability, forms the basis of her self-conception?
Is a compliment wrong? No. Is a compliment to a little girl on her pretty dress or bouncy curls wrong? Not necessarily. But, the next time I want to give a girl a compliment, I’ll think about what she does, and not what she looks like. And, as Amy says, a million different individuals doing just that could change a generation.
Absolutely love this! As a mother of boys, I see the difference in how we treat each gender and how they respond to attention. My sons certainly don’t aspire to be beautiful, rather we have programmed them (inadvertently) to be strong and masculine. This hurts too and every so often, I have to remind them to cry if they need to and be vulnerable in ways that don’t come easy. Thank you for spotlighting this shortcoming in society. I wish we could get better at teaching our kids real values. We have so much progress to make!
Author
Thanks, Rica. I agree with you–girls have the beauty problem and boys must wear that masculine mask. I think what you’re doing with your boys is exactly right. This year, we’re working with our son about emotions too. He has them, it’s about finding the right outlet. In many ways it’s little corrections.
I don’t think my commitment to avoid commenting on girls looks will change the world, but maybe it’s a tiny step. Little bits of progress. Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts.
Angela – you are so right! Thank you for a vulnerable and powerful post. As one with two boys and a girl, I became aware of this early on. I remember my husband olding our daughter in his arms, staring into her eyes and listing as many positive attributes as he could; you are smart; you are kind; you are strong; you are brave….beautiful being just one of among many. When people heard him, they would comment that he would make her conceited. We simply explained that we had about 5 years to engrain self-esteem in her before classmates and society began to tear her down. Because society certainly does! And I do think that the tides are changing and your commitment to avoid commenting on girls looks – along with others – will change the world! And if not the world, at least the lives of those little girls.
I love how you and your husband handled this with your daughter. You’re absolutely right—beauty is one of many and not the most important. Yet, we have spent generations making it most important. That won’t change overnight.
Frankly, I’d be sad if no one ever again thought I looked nice and told me so. I considered as I wrote this piece if people would say, “what, now I can’t ever compliment a woman on her looks anymore?” And to them I would say, of course you can, just think about it. And think about it especially hard when you’re talking to a little girl. Like eating sweets, those kinds of compliments are a “sometimes” treat. Whereas affirmations of a job well done are the nutritious stuff.
Great analogy!
Thank you for sharing this. My mother took me to a “beauty” class when I was 12. As we vulnerable, self-conscious girls sat side by side, the instructor went down the row and, as you say, studied each face. My eyes were not quite rights (she actually laughed), my face was between round and oval, and I was fully freckled. I remember nothing else about that day. But I knew I wasn’t pretty. And Seventeen Magazine confirmed it. Especially the freckles. Now that I’m 71 the emphasis is on getting rid of wrinkles and not going gray. And I’m still buying into it.
I hate that you had this experience. And it’s no excuse that it was a “different time.” Or is it? Can we only grow as aware as our culture is willing to allow? No matter the good intentions of our parents, they too are subject to the overarching narrative of the time.
With my son, I know life will be better for him if he has some control over his emotions. Tears can’t be the answer to every frustration. But I want to be careful not to say, “toughen up,” because it’s not about being tough. Tears are normal. Boys can cry. Vulnerability is strength. But crying because you struck out at the plate in baseball practice isn’t a productive way to manage disappointment. So, just as we have to think about how we seek to de-emphasize beauty in girls, we have to stop crushing emotion in boys.
Perhaps some would argue we’re messing with the natural order, but I don’t think so. Strength and beauty can both stand to be redefined.
Thank you for sharing you’re experience. And for the record, I’ve always thought you are beautiful.
Absolutely. Lots of tiny actions make for a big change. I do tell my daughter she is beautiful, but I always tell her she is both beautiful inside and out. I also tell my friends they’re beautiful. And the day Bessie told me that I was beautiful, I knew giving her this compliment encouraged her to compliment others. HOWEVER, I tell her all the time what she looks like is the least important thing about her and others. I tell her it’s whether people are kind, hard working, a good friend that matters. She understands this. I compliment her other ways too. I don’t ever just focus on her looks. I compliment her when she’s worked really hard on something, when she’s been independent, when she’s been kind & thoughtful. I make more of a fuss of those things whereas when I tell her she beautiful- it’s more of a passing comment. You’re right, there’s always more we can do as individuals. I’m going to ensure I talk this to me niece and my daughter’s friends (and my friend’s daughters) this way too. If we all did this it would make a huge difference. On a personal level, I was told on several occasions that I was ugly as a child. Being skinny, pale, with frizzy hair and huge 80s glasses doesn’t encourage compliments on your beauty as a child. So I grew up thinking I was ugly and focussed on my personality instead. Honestly, in a warped way I’m thankful for those awful glasses I wore as a child. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without them!
I love it when my son calls me beautiful too. Somehow though, I think beautiful means something different to him. It might mean he thinks I’m “beautiful” in the normal sense, or it might mean because of who I am to him and become he loves me so, his eyes are influenced by his heart. And I think that’s perfect. It doesn’t really even matter if I’m “actually” beautiful by some cultural standard–it matters how he sees me. And I think that’s similar to you and Bessie. You are both objectively lovely, but being beautiful in the eyes of someone we love is a heart thing. Seeing people through her heart is what I think you’re teaching Bessie, and what I hope I can help instill in my son too.
It’s awesome that you appreciate your glasses! I can only be grateful for them also, as I have never met you in person, but have benefitted from your awesome personality. 🙂
That is so adorable that your son calls you beautiful. And I agree, I think when you tell someone you love deeply that they’re beautiful, you’re not just talking about their looks. You’re talking about them as a whole. As a person.
I hope this post reaches more readers. It does really make sense. Thanks for reminding us with your brilliantly written thoughts. There’s more than looks. 🙂
Author
Thank you for reading it and adding your thoughts.
Nice work. Please do check out my blog http://www.africainfolead.com
I absolutely love this, I remember my 4th outline when my teacher Had the same idea for PTA NIGHT. My outline came out like a boys and it remained a memory that never seems to allude me.
Important article, it says: “We Affirm What We Value” and “Our world focuses on the looks of girls and the accomplishments of boys”.
I agree that this helps creates low self-esteem in girls and it is imperative that we address it.
However, I believe that if we wish to achieve gender equality we can not only talk about the problems girls have, we need to address the problems WE have.
I have two major problems with the article:
One: it is binary, girls and boys.
Two: It is implied that boys do not have a problem, and that affirming accomplishments is a good thing, which I believe setts boys up for failure.
Both affirmations are quantifiable, meaning it is hierarchical and that there can only be one that is the prettiest or that there can only be one winner.
This is not to say that we should give medals to everyone. No I believe we should value the struggle instead of the goal.
A counter argument I often get to my point of view, is that this is and has been a mans world and now it is time to focus on women’s issues to achieve equality. To that I say, then one is following binary logic, which is playing within the sandbox created by male dominance, and with that one will not achieve equality as there will always be an opposite fighting to be heard.
This is wonderful. Very true and I relate to this big time.
A great article. You have nailed it. It’s so true that our attitudes are breeding a sense of insecurity in our daughters and may be our boys too, when we pick out the qualities that please us, to compliment them. Time for a change.
Great work!!
As I read on, I noticed how relatable it felt to me. People around me compliment my siblings and friends on how slim they are, or how slim they have gotten. I always compare myself to the model on the screen. I have herd my friend say that she doesn’t like herself, the reason being her appearance. This definitely kills confidence, for my friend is extremely shy. I will definitely remember to tell girls around me how wonderful they are, instead of how their eyes sparkle!
Pingback: The Problem with “Pretty Girls” and Princesses – Curiosity – Start Something
Thank you so much for writing this. I will reflect and see how I can change my approach to fellow women and certainly to little girls. Being aware is key, time to spread this message to my friends 🙂
I love this post and the world needs it, as a female student I see and experience these social construction our society has created. We need to treat everyone equally. Thank you for this post.
……
I’ve recently started blogging, I write about everything i feel passionate about. It is a deep dive into my soul and contains thoughts about traveling, our world and plans for the future. Maybe you would like to check it out?
https://juliasdiary521944898.wordpress.com/