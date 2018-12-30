Skip to content
Guests
Regular Contributor
Facing Our Fears
Nonfiction
Poetry
Journeys
Empowering Women
Essays
Home
About
Meet Our Team
Open Thought Vortex
Guests
Regular Contributor
Facing Our Fears
Nonfiction
Poetry
Journeys
Empowering Women
Essays
Search for:
Beauty
/
Empowering Women
/
Guests
The Problem with “Pretty Girls” and Princesses
December 30, 2018
June 26, 2020
by
admin
Guests
An Open Letter All Men – Let’s Talk About Rape, Trauma and Abuse
November 17, 2018
June 27, 2020
by
admin
Guests
/
March Issue
Pricks, Pics and Love Without Respect
September 26, 2018
June 26, 2020
by
admin
Guests
Why I am Starting a Religion Called WTF ! By Kara Post-Kennedy
June 7, 2018
June 27, 2020
by
admin
Guests
/
Poetry
Ardor at the Front Door
October 27, 2017
June 27, 2020
by
admin
Guests
/
Poetry
Trusting Life’s Detours
September 29, 2017
June 27, 2020
by
admin
Guests
/
Poetry
Southern Daughters and Other Poems by Anwer Ghani
September 22, 2017
June 27, 2020
by
admin
Guests
/
Journeys
On the Move: Life as an Army Kid
September 20, 2017
June 27, 2020
by
admin
Guests
/
Journeys
Journey From Death to Life
September 18, 2017
June 27, 2020
by
admin
Guests
/
Poetry
A Destination & Other Poems by Ian Randall Wilson
September 11, 2017
June 27, 2020
by
admin