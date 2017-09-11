A Destination & Other Poems by Ian Randall Wilson

By Ian Randall Wilson

EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE

Flags are waving with the violence

of veterans who hold them out.

Around the square people trying to remember.

The grass has been replanted.

12 times in the last 2 years.

Still it won’t grow.

The body sickens and recovers

fattens and reaches

for its portions of space.

The hills change pallor this time of day

unpromising to see.

It is unlikely we will walk

with the weather turned

sky darkened from a mere hour ago

in the world, paradise is lost.

POEM WITH ADVICE

The world will not care

if you shoot your brother

or mine.

The world will continue

as some brothers live

and some will die.

If you do not know not to shoot your brother

before this poem started

it is probably too late.

Order Ian’s book Ruthless Heaven here!

Ian Randall Wilson‘s first collection, Ruthless Heaven, will be published by Finishing Line Press in 2017. He has previously published two chapbooks, Theme of the Parabola and The Wilson Poems. His fiction and poetry have appeared The Gettysburg Review and Alaska Quarterly Review. He has an MFA in Fiction and in Poetry from Warren Wilson College. By day, he is an executive at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Author Photo: Rebecca Dru