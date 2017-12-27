Star Poems by Joseph Murphy

By Joseph Murphy

The Star

I’d never met another on that steep hill’s summit.

Wild flowers grew as they would

Along a country lane: sunset

Highlighting petals.

I stood on jagged rock, vastness

Of skyline and bay below.

A star appeared through sheer clouds: that instant

The past seemed no more

Than an empty page.

Star, Stone and Blade

For Victor De Perez

1.

He spoke of bow-hunting pheasants

Amid the sugarcane and sage

Near Cuernavaca.

I thought we’d be hiking the plane.

But he’d chosen a steep, dusty path

Through boulder and weed:

“Surprise,” he said,

“This is Xochicalco.”

Workers lunched beside unearthed walls;

A stepped pyramid’s stonework

Began to emerge.

He led to what seemed a cave at its base.

In flashlight-illuminated coolness,

The hollow grew smaller, hand-cut.

I clicked off the flash in a domed chamber:

A sunlit circle

Appeared at our feet.

Elders had knelt on sacred cloth,

A polished black stone

Before them.

Torches extinguished, moon and starlight

Fell through shaft

To stone: movements marked;

A calendar set.

2.

Beyond the broad plaza, wooded hills.

A serpent god towered above us,

Coils sculpted

Across a temple’s sides.

Lingering by an altar, I imagined

The rite: blade hafted; wrath forestalled;

Tracks of moon and star

Maintained; harvest

Assured.

3.

The trail down

Crisscrossed tops of blocks; a half-buried terrace.

Dusk took hold; night while driving.

Our headlights

Cut a short, but steady path.

Joseph Murphy has been published in a number of journals, including The Ann Arbor Review, Northwind and The Sugar House Review. He recently had collection of poems published, Crafting Wings (Scars Publications 2017). Murphy is also the senior poetry editor for an online literary publication, Halfway Down the Stairs, established in 2005.