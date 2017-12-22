Love, Safety and Unity: an American Dream Forgotten

By Raymond Mitchell

My sister called Monday evening. We had already had a Happy Thanksgiving call, but she just wanted to talk. As we were chatting, we began recalling Christmas in the early 40’s when we lived with my grandparents.

My parents were a little crazy about Christmas. The tree was standing in the living room when we went to bed Christmas Eve. They must have been up all night because in the morning the tree was decorated and wrapped presents were underneath; everything just suddenly appeared.

When we woke the next day, we were blind-folded and carried downstairs so that we couldn’t peek into the living room and see the tree. Grandmother said we had to have a good breakfast because who knows how much candy and cookies we would sneak during the festivities.

After we ate, we went to see the magical image of the tree and gifts. We would each have two presents: a toy, and some underwear or a new pair of pajamas. Then there was a stocking with a toothbrush, some little toys and an orange at the toe. We played all morning, dressing around noon before relatives began to arrive.

The big dinner was followed by a walk around the block; then the adults sat around talking. Mother might read us some stories and we crawled up onto the sofa or grandmother’s lap and fell asleep. Dad carried us to bed.

We awoke to a perfect world where everything was taken care of and we were safe.

Don’t you wish we could wake up to that kind of world? I think that inside every adult there is a child who wants to wake up to a world like that, feeling loved and safe.

Instead we hear of hurricane recovery, terrorist plots, mass murders, and a country that is divided racially, ethnically, religiously, and politically. We might as well utter the words of the Jews who lived over 500 years before Jesus was born. “Tear open the heavens God, come down and get us out of this mess.” That’s a paraphrase, by the way.

God did come down to them (eventually), as a promised Messiah. They hoped for another king like David, who would build a new country. But Christians believe instead the Messiah came as a baby born in a stable and sleeping in a manger.

Jesus didn’t build the walls of a city. Instead, he broke down walls of prejudice and ignorance. He sent his disciples all over the known world with news of God’s love and grace. He taught that all people are God’s children.

I always believed that, and went to the March on Montgomery in 1965 to support the granting of civil rights to all our citizens. I wanted our nation to move beyond racial and ethnic divisions. When Barack Obama was elected President, I naively thought we were living in a post-racial America.

Then last summer, I watched as the TV recorded the march of white supremacists in Charlottesville, VA. They shouted racial hatred and had flags bearing swastikas. The sight of that symbol of Nazi hatred turned my stomach.

I remember WWII. The teenage boy next door went off to war and didn’t return. I went with my mother to the Lexington Market in Baltimore. We stood in line to get a piece of meat; she had her ration tickets, given because we children needed meat to grow healthy. Our nation fed us, even during that massive war effort.

Today, in this rich nation, one in five children is food insecure and the child health bill is not funded.

I remember a neighborhood with English, Italians and Irish and Polish families. We children all played together and argued and fought. The next day, we got up and again all played and argued and fought. Our parents sat out on the front steps and talked about the war effort; there was a sense of unity.

I grew up believing that America was the city on a hill, an ideal and a refuge for all people.

Now I look around and see the rubble of a nation divided: the affluent against the poor whites and other races, citizens against immigrants and Muslims and other “outsiders”… of course we can’t help all people and save the world. But I believe we can move to help the people who are here by providing basic needs, and an education that will help them participate and grow our nation.

I’m not sure what I, as one Christian man, can do. But the one thing I don’t want to do is to sit still and call for God to come down to solve our troubles. We are to be God’s agents in the world; Jesus called all of us to witness to the goodness and love of God for all people, including our enemies.

One of my heroes is John Vannorsdahl; he was a chaplain at Gettysburg College when I was there. I remember him talking about the question, “Is there a God?” But believing is not an intellectual exercise in which you decide whether or not there is a God then sit back and enjoy your decision. Believing means standing with God against all the inhumane things in this world.

Yes, we would like to wake up feeling loved and safe. But even for true believers, calling on God is not enough. Put feet under your prayers; work for healing, peace, and unity. Reach out in whatever way you can to build bridges across the divides. We are called to speak for the poor and oppressed…may all our small voices speak against the evils that divide and oppress any of God’s children today.

According to Jesus, anyone you treat with mercy is your neighbor; he indicated we should love our neighbor as we love ourselves. Not only at Christmas, but throughout the year, let us be the reason our neighbors wake up feeling loved and safe.

Image: Monovisions

Raymond Mitchell is a graduate of Gettysburg College and the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg. For 38 years he served ministries in New Jersey. In retirement he did transitional pastor in Northern New England. Now Pastor Mitchell lives in Rhode Island near his children and grandchildren and preaches in area congregations.