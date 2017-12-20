Homemade Holidays, a Family Tradition

“Happy families are all alike. But every poor family is creative in its own way,” is not something Leo Tolstoy wrote because the Russian author’s mother was a princess, his father a count, and he was born on their aristocratic estate in Tula Province of Russia and waited on by servants.

Unfortunately, Tolstoy never visited Brooklyn, NY. He missed out on a first-hand look at simple but satisfying autumn and winter traditions of an impoverished household in Bensonhurst.

September was the harvest, tall grasses tawny as a lion. While my grandparents were busy picking their grapes to make Italian table wine, my parents were at a farmer’s market buying a carload of plum tomatoes. Pummarola is the Napoletana name for tomato puré, a staple essential to every holiday.

The ninth month, rich in ripeness and rot, was devoted to this ritual. My job was sorting hundreds of tomatoes by hand. If any leaked or showed signs of blight, they were tossed onto the compost heap. Green tomatoes were conveyed to the pantry to be ripened for future salads. The rest were washed, boiled, then transformed into pummarola via a step-by-step process on special equipment stored in our basement. One machine used centrifugal force to separate tomato juice from its salty paste. The very last work station held a hand-operated bottle-capper.

After the tomatoes were sorted, rinsed, and boiled, my parents sterilized the glass bottles and the apparatus. Then my aunts would arrive and an assembly line would form. The most physically demanding tasks, such as bottle-capping, went to my father. Any chores near the stove went to an adult. Until I was older and stronger, I took my place at the sink washing sandy leaves of basil. During the procedure, I’d also place one basil leaf in each bottle before it was crowned with a new brass-colored cap.

Enough pummarola was produced to supply three households for a year’s worth of suppers and holidays.

Right before Hallowe’en, when the geranium leaves rolled up their stiff scrolls, this homemade pummarola would adorn the pizza that fueled us as we worked on sewing October 31st costumes from old sheets. Since I attended a Catholic school and sung in a choir, my inspiration was stained glass windows. While my public school pals enjoyed the chance to be cowboys or a Disney character, my mother’s handiwork transformed me into one Christian martyr or another. If the pizza slice dripped red on the costume, that was all right, too. Bloodstains were part of the allure. Red sauce was a courtesy to the saint’s stature.

For Thanksgiving, when New York City’s trees blazed crimson and golden-orange, pumpkin pies and entrees were prepared a few days ahead of the holiday. Since it was a child’s job to decorate, my first stop was at the live poultry market where pretty smiles were exchanged for beautiful turkey feathers. Cardboard was snipped into a turkey shape and hand-colored, then real feathers were glued on. Every door was decorated with pressed, dried leaves along with festive pictures clipped from magazines such as reprints of Norman Rockwell’s 1943 portrait, “Freedom from Want.”

Though our regular nightly suppers never supplied enough food for second helpings, on Thanksgiving the table groaned with bountiful excess. Roasted turkey shared starring status with braccioli (meat rolls) in tomato sauce. Guests took home a wedge of homemade fruit cake in a white bag with an autumn leaf drawn on it.

Whenever relatives brought us a store-bought pie, we saved the tin for Christmas and New Year’s revels. Then in December, when the knife of frost would cut through the air, when the winter afternoon winked at 4:30pm and lowered its gray belly to the horizon, my father would sharpen the awl. Very neatly, like the machinist he was, he punched holes around the rim.

From aluminum pie tins filled with dried lentils and seamed with string from the bakery, holiday tambourines were fashioned, decorated with red ribbon streamers. When the front door opened, the aroma of homemade lasagna anointed with pummarola would greet the visitors — — along with the scent of a freshly cut Christmas tree and the cheerful rattle of my gypsy tambourine.

Self-reliance is the fire that helps folks see past the dark of financial restraints. We never knew the store-bought holiday doo-dads that wealthier families took for granted. We lacked the gift for idleness, the talent for gaily spending. Our traditions started with make-do, economizing, and teamwork. No one claimed credit for the delicious, nourishing pummarola, an annual act of congenial collaboration.

But I took pride in my handmade holiday tambourine. I held it high — like a scepter.