Christmas Cards, the Lost Tradition

By Louis K. Launer
It all started going back to high school.
At the time, there were many people who I knew outside of my hometown of St. Charles, Missouri. There were contacts I had made when I was working one summer with a local historian on a project that carried over into my senior year of high school. It became a tradition that today people either love or totally despise…
Christmas cards!
Back then I sent 25 Christmas cards. To my high school classmates, a few teachers and to people in the community where I was just starting out as an apprentice-historian. I was excited when I received cards back! It continued into college. When I graduated from college, the number climbed to 100 cards.
In my professional career, either as a writer, historian or retailer, I continued my tradition of sending Christmas cards. By this time, I included an annual one-page Christmas letter. It detailed what I did all year, mostly writing. My list included writers, runners, historians and other friends. The list grew from 200 to 250 to 300.
Once I attended a Christmas party and someone was complaining about how difficult it is to get them all out. Naïve little me chimed in with, “I sent 275 Christmas cards…”
It got quiet. A glass dropped to the floor; I remember hearing it shatter. “You sent out how many cards?” another guest asked, as if he had misunderstood.
I repeated the number.
“How many people do you know?”
As a writer, there were several others I had met at writers’ conferences who wrote the same genre. There were also many who I had worked with at the local historical society, helping them with research. Then there were the co-workers, the business partners and some very loyal customers at the local video store which I helped to manage.
Then there was a local historical project involving a canonized saint from St. Charles. The project involved many from France. They were always more than delighted to recieve an American Christmas card.
That’s when the number skyrocketed to 375.
I was living with my parents at the time. My mother started calling my address list the “Launer 400.” My sister, who was rather jealous when the mail arrived every day in December, literally threw mail at me, especially the week before Christmas.
One year, I took all of my Christmas cards to my local post office. When I walked in the door, all four clerks working closed their windows and went into the back. There I was, all alone in the post office with a big box of Christmas cards and no one would sell me stamps!
I showed them.
I drove 12 miles east of St. Charles to a small town called Portage des Sioux. It was an historic town on the Mississippi River. I met the postmaster there; we became friends, because I also sent out my manuscripts and any other mail/parcel from that post office. She learned about how much air mail postage was to certain countries, since my cards started going to not only France and Canada; there was Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Russia.
After that, every December 1st, the day to send Christmas cards, I would take my early morning trek to Portage des Sioux. The moment the door opened to the post office at 8:00 a.m., I had my cards ready for stamps. What was really cool was that my friend the postmaster helped put the stamps on the envelopes!
This was a small town office and she was able to get the postage out. The Postmaster got a Christmas card, too. But that one didn’t require postage.
The list got bigger. It went to 500, then 600. 700, one year.
Then my mother got sick, right at Christmas of all times; the cards came in that year but I saw my mother hurting, and she wouldn’t go to the doctor. I wasn’t in the mood for greetings then.
When my mother passed away the following April, I cut down the size of the Christmas list. That same year, I began to work in corporate America, for a building materials distributor. Perhaps a bit ironically, I was in charge of the office mailroom.
I ran a very tight ship. Personal postage was strictly limited. I still bought my own stamps from Portage des Sioux, when I visited on weekends.
I still had my Christmas cards. But the number was lower. A number of people I never got a card back from were removed from the list. The numbers went down year after year.
One year, it was 600. Then it was 500 and soon, 400. The last time I sent Christmas cards in high quantity was the year I got engaged to my wife, who encouraged me to reduce my list even further.
Facebook and other electronic services pretty much killed the Christmas cards. If I recall correctly, I only sent 25 out last year. That was to very close friends and family.
I have had a few people recently ask, “Why don’t I receive a Christmas card from you anymore?” That is a very good question. I still like to spread the holiday cheer.
It might be that we have become so busy; we don’t have the time to really be creative and send a simple personal greeting to others to say, “Merry Christmas, Happy Chanukah or Kwanzaa Greetings.” How many today would still cherish a piece of card stock which would do much more justice than something that involves an electronic device?
Louis Launer is a writer who lives in St. Peters, Missouri (a suburb of St. Louis). He has published three young adult novels, Rurals and Townies, Rurals Rule: Molly’s Revenge and Townies’ Turn: Molly’s Challenge. Three more young adult novels are in process at this time. Louis has also researched and written historical articles, which have been published in St. Charles, Missouri and Astoria, Oregon. Louis has also been a freelance sportswriter, covering high school as well as minor league sports.
7 thoughts on “Christmas Cards, the Lost Tradition”
I still love Christmas cards, but dislike paying postage 📪, so online wins. lol 😀🎄☃️
Great post. Now following.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hear that. Postage is awful these days. Thank you very much for reading.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow–I just wrote about this yesterday, though I never sent out as much as you did. I just haven’t met that many people yet. But over time and over the years, the list just dwindles. It has to. This year I haven’t sent any, and maybe got 1 or 2. I just grew tired or sending to people who never say a word to me the rest of the year, anyway. Maybe it’s cynical, but it’s true. And I saved myself about $50 that’ll go to books for my online classes instead. Maybe this path will get me meeting more people I’d like to talk to all the time and give Christmas cards to (hee hee).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will confess that I have sent Christmas cards to those who I would have never expected to receive a reply, either by card or otherwise. There were times when I would send a card, just to keep in touch. There was one year, where I received literally a bag of mail at the door and there were at least 100 Christmas cards in there. My sister didn’t like the presence of the bag (much less the smell). She said, “Get that bag out of the house!” So it wound up in the garage until I turned it in to the post office the next day. She didn’t like mail tubs, either!
With postage as outrageous as it is (45 cents for a first-class letter), it is quite costly to send Christmas cards. But it is one of the few personal contacts we still could do. It is just too expensive to do just that. That’s the real shame.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still send Christmas cards but only to those who i know enjoy receiving them. Sometimes sending a card makes the person receiving it feel guilty if they aren’t sending out cards. Churches and probably other groups have lists of people who are in care facilities who would love to receive a card.
LikeLike
There were times where I had received a Christmas card from someone who I did not send a card to at first. I did reply with a card and a letter. I didn’t feel guilty. The only guilt I felt sometimes was that I forgot about that person on my Christmas list. I had many shut-ins and people who didn’t get out much receive a Christmas card. It was, sometimes, the only communication with them, since I was rather busy with many matters.
I have always enjoyed receiving a Christmas card. Christmas Day was usually the day where I look at all of the cards that were on several strings and later taped to the closet doors in the hallway.
LikeLike
I’m working on mine. I do about ten an hour. My list has always been around 60-65, with a few overseas. Once in a while I’ll do a letter to include, or maybe just a printed note. I try to write something within. I like it; it’s my Chistmas holiday task, while the wife decorates the tree. I accept the cost of postage; that’s the way it is. No electronic notes; no printed addresses, except for the sticky return labels I have thousands of from the Disabled Veterans or from my other charities. I love to write in cursive, and will do so as long as I can. And that is my holiday message, whether I get a return card or not. I keep sending them out. Thanks for the great story. I cannot imagine 600…
LikeLike