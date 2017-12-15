Christmas Cards, the Lost Tradition

By Louis K. Launer

It all started going back to high school.

At the time, there were many people who I knew outside of my hometown of St. Charles, Missouri. There were contacts I had made when I was working one summer with a local historian on a project that carried over into my senior year of high school. It became a tradition that today people either love or totally despise…

Christmas cards!

Back then I sent 25 Christmas cards. To my high school classmates, a few teachers and to people in the community where I was just starting out as an apprentice-historian. I was excited when I received cards back! It continued into college. When I graduated from college, the number climbed to 100 cards.

In my professional career, either as a writer, historian or retailer, I continued my tradition of sending Christmas cards. By this time, I included an annual one-page Christmas letter. It detailed what I did all year, mostly writing. My list included writers, runners, historians and other friends. The list grew from 200 to 250 to 300.

Once I attended a Christmas party and someone was complaining about how difficult it is to get them all out. Naïve little me chimed in with, “I sent 275 Christmas cards…”

It got quiet. A glass dropped to the floor; I remember hearing it shatter. “You sent out how many cards?” another guest asked, as if he had misunderstood.

I repeated the number.

“How many people do you know?”

As a writer, there were several others I had met at writers’ conferences who wrote the same genre. There were also many who I had worked with at the local historical society, helping them with research. Then there were the co-workers, the business partners and some very loyal customers at the local video store which I helped to manage.

Then there was a local historical project involving a canonized saint from St. Charles. The project involved many from France. They were always more than delighted to recieve an American Christmas card.

That’s when the number skyrocketed to 375.

I was living with my parents at the time. My mother started calling my address list the “Launer 400.” My sister, who was rather jealous when the mail arrived every day in December, literally threw mail at me, especially the week before Christmas.

One year, I took all of my Christmas cards to my local post office. When I walked in the door, all four clerks working closed their windows and went into the back. There I was, all alone in the post office with a big box of Christmas cards and no one would sell me stamps!

I showed them.

I drove 12 miles east of St. Charles to a small town called Portage des Sioux. It was an historic town on the Mississippi River. I met the postmaster there; we became friends, because I also sent out my manuscripts and any other mail/parcel from that post office. She learned about how much air mail postage was to certain countries, since my cards started going to not only France and Canada; there was Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Russia.

After that, every December 1st, the day to send Christmas cards, I would take my early morning trek to Portage des Sioux. The moment the door opened to the post office at 8:00 a.m., I had my cards ready for stamps. What was really cool was that my friend the postmaster helped put the stamps on the envelopes!

This was a small town office and she was able to get the postage out. The Postmaster got a Christmas card, too. But that one didn’t require postage.

The list got bigger. It went to 500, then 600. 700, one year.

Then my mother got sick, right at Christmas of all times; the cards came in that year but I saw my mother hurting, and she wouldn’t go to the doctor. I wasn’t in the mood for greetings then.

When my mother passed away the following April, I cut down the size of the Christmas list. That same year, I began to work in corporate America, for a building materials distributor. Perhaps a bit ironically, I was in charge of the office mailroom.

I ran a very tight ship. Personal postage was strictly limited. I still bought my own stamps from Portage des Sioux, when I visited on weekends.

I still had my Christmas cards. But the number was lower. A number of people I never got a card back from were removed from the list. The numbers went down year after year.

One year, it was 600. Then it was 500 and soon, 400. The last time I sent Christmas cards in high quantity was the year I got engaged to my wife, who encouraged me to reduce my list even further.

Facebook and other electronic services pretty much killed the Christmas cards. If I recall correctly, I only sent 25 out last year. That was to very close friends and family.

I have had a few people recently ask, “Why don’t I receive a Christmas card from you anymore?” That is a very good question. I still like to spread the holiday cheer.

It might be that we have become so busy; we don’t have the time to really be creative and send a simple personal greeting to others to say, “Merry Christmas, Happy Chanukah or Kwanzaa Greetings.” How many today would still cherish a piece of card stock which would do much more justice than something that involves an electronic device?

Louis Launer is a writer who lives in St. Peters, Missouri (a suburb of St. Louis). He has published three young adult novels, Rurals and Townies, Rurals Rule: Molly’s Revenge and Townies’ Turn: Molly’s Challenge. Three more young adult novels are in process at this time. Louis has also researched and written historical articles, which have been published in St. Charles, Missouri and Astoria, Oregon. Louis has also been a freelance sportswriter, covering high school as well as minor league sports.

Social Media Links:

Facebook

Blanchette High Series on Facebook

Author page on Amazon