Earth sputters a love letter.

By Sean J Mahoney

Traditionally it is the mother who looks after the cold and/or flu-ridden child, taking the temperature, making soup, providing vitamins, transportation to the doctor’s office; all things restorative. As we get older and move out onto our own, mother typically gets replaced by a partner who administers the same set of services. Usually, but not always.

Just as often we find ourselves alone in times of illness, perhaps skipping more than a few of the requisite steps mom used to employ…like ignoring the “bed rest” maxim, or the “eat soup” mandate, or the “drink hot tea with lemon and honey and just a jigger of Irish whiskey” mom-ism.

But as an annual routine there also existed a reliable security within those roles. Even now when I call my mom and tell her I have a cold (or she tells me the same), we both recapitulate the advices wound tightly round our most humble of beginnings. We know the song and dance.

We know where to be onstage before the curtain ever even rises. And we both acknowledge that there will indeed come a time when each of us will no longer be able to provide the required care that the other needs. Such is the dazzle of aging.

And I cannot tell you today, mom, how many

times I’ve been up and down the hallway

after one thing, forgetting another. Marching

at times but dragging my feet just as often.

I told the contractor today. I told her about

what I have. I don’t think she understood

exactly and I don’t blame her cuz I certainly

didn’t know what the hell it was when it

gifted itself to me, grafted its mining works

unto me. I know you worry but you have

to let me write this now cuz it’s fun and

please understand that I am not poking

at either of us or at the gravity of my, correction,

our situation. It is interesting you must admit.

A real page turner. Oh how will it all end?

I have the flu right now. Regardless of how I feel – and I feel just fine – my limbs tell their own stories; my motor functions on its own with its own directives and missives. But I am telling you because this circumstance forced me to withdraw from the clinical trial I had only just started participating in.

Antibiotics. I got them. I swallowed them.

With ginger juice…boiled water with lots of ginger thrown into the mix. Ginger water then, if that makes you feel more comfortable. I went to the clinic (rather like the second-hand store version of urgent care) yesterday, as I do not want this bug lingering. I don’t want it. I disown it now, before you and anyone else reading along.

The chief neurologist of the study at UC Irvine I am participating in wants clean blood. No flu shots, no antibiotics. No booze, no pills, no mind-altering substances. That’s fair.

The study has to do with N-Acetyl Glucosamine and its potential to possibly reverse some of the damage brought on by my disease. Yes, I will name it. Eventually.

I want to hold you. Figuratively, of course. Now is not the time for misappropriation of language and/or double entendres (CK, Weinstein, Moore, Franken, Spacey, etc.). The surface is rightfully crumbling regarding assault and abuse of trust, misuse of power. But we are talking about a different type of personal defect here right now.

Did you know that in 2016 it was estimated that approximately 50 million Americans had an autoimmune disease of some sort? That’s a little over 15% of the population. Lots of money. Lots of people. Much ginormous need of a mom’s shoulder. Or her ear.

I cannot tell you mom how often I am reminded

of a functional chaos you and Jr. and I created.

We worked at it. Like communication and oral

sex. Wait is that odd? Having a conversation

about sex. You’ve told me about lovers. Not

the details thankfully. And I’ve told you graphic

stories about your younger son, scourge that he

is. We participated in what was once considered

the traditional family. But even with the whimsy

of recollection I find myself today marching up

and down the hallways again, from Mac to PC,

from dog medicine to my supplements, laundry

room, kitchen, and outside – Heidi. Chimney comin’

down. The St. Nick Stack. A Christmas Story

of dismantling and repurposing. Brick by brick.

It’s not structurally sound enough for the burning

of logs or even scandalous evidence.

D and I went for massages the Sunday before last. There is a place nearby, maybe a 10-minute drive, offering adequate services at exceptional prices. We go in for the 1-hour full body massage; 45 bucks.

We had seen Thor: Ragnarok earlier that day. The first matinee showing had already sold out so we bought tickets for the next…exactly 1 hour and 15 minutes later. We got some food and sat outside by the fountain with lots of other people doing essentially the same thing: waiting for something, the next ‘thing’, to happen.

Dianne went for a quick walk over to Borders and officially began her Christmas looking. I sat there reading news reports, coming in rapidly. Sutherland Springs, Texas. An eerie, icy-soft disquiet wrapped itself around me: Anyone in this crowd could be carrying at the moment, could be itchy, angry, unable to process feelings.

Suspense: another fine American tradition.

But that feeling lingered into the massage session. I could hear hand and arm washing; the removal of silky used oil commiserating with dead skin cells, the hot towel warmer opening and closing with regular frequency as if lock and load had more to do with clockwork efficiency rather than magazine after magazine.

When Cindy, the masseuse, had me turn over, she held the thin cloth up so that it wouldn’t twist round me, inducing manic throes, while I rolled onto my back. She drizzled some of the rubbing oil on my chest and began working it in.

It is cool. It is like an anointing. Preparation. A sensuality to it for sure, but I kept my eyes closed.

I don’t want to watch her working. I don’t want to see her force. And I don’t want any misunderstandings. Such a confusion is not good for my health. Such a confusion would be difficult to explain away.

And I refuse to tell you how many people

I have put down in the ground. Literal.

Figurative. Erased faces. Acute goodbyes.

The strong-hearted, if they roll the ball long

enough, overcome the smell and sickly feel

of the process, of invention, of passage, and

damage, though very few claim this from

the physical act of a war. Protocol exists for

drawing the removal of arms, of disarming,

of ribbons around packages in your home

sitting still for you on the living room floor,

for putting one’s nicely piled and folded

clothes back on after Cindy has gently

touched your shoulder and whispered

“All finished” and has left the room.

And comrades too, not unified by state

or twine, between or under thin sheets,

between blasts of preparedness, sirens,

reprimands and praise for grades, good

works and better clothing choices, this taut

canvas married in celebration of tongue and

color, automatic souls and pitied weapons,

hungry people, sitting, needing a quick

and easy home shuffled past separations

of flesh, soup, and flickering newsreels.

I read a few years back that a good handful of the massage parlors that had opened in the last decade around the Eagle Rock and Highland Park sections of Los Angeles had been busted for being a little too client-friendly. My old neighborhood, in the news once again.

When I moved there it was gangs and pow-pow-pow. Then it was gentrification. Then rebirth. Followed by sky-rockets in flight, which is not a sexual euphemism (though it certainly could be) but rather a nod to price hikes and a different type of ethnic cleansing altogether. Thankfully, Chico’s Mexican Restaurant has survived.

Cindy wore a pink ribbon on her blouse sleeve. I know this because it is proper and descent for the masseuse to wait outside the door of the room and escort the client to the front counter to pay for services. This moment just outside the door is also where the tip money is most often exchanged.

Breast Cancer. It wasn’t until relatively recently (30 years-ish?) that almost all ribbons gained a cause célèbre, an associated awareness pinned to them, and sometimes several representations concurrently. Periwinkle ribbon? Eating disorders and pulmonary hypertension. Pearl ribbon? Emphysema, lung cancer, mesothelioma and multiple sclerosis (that’s the winner of my brain raffle, as promised).

Some advocacy groups jump multiple ribbon trains co-opting with unified impunity; you’ll see them represented by an arrays of colors. It may have all begun with the red ribbon during the advent of the AIDS epidemic.

You know there is a black ribbon too, right? That has to be a pretty recent and overwhelmingly sad addition I’m thinking.

Earth sputters a love letter.

Somewhere along the twine of time, mom and I both got into the practice of wrapping our Christmas presents with material and yarn. Reusable. More color options. More flexibility for those of us who just didn’t give more than a teaspoon of sugar about how the wrapped corners looked.

Yes, one can shape ribbons just about any which way and engender them with a certain fluidity of movement. And I still do use ribbons on occasion, just not as often as yarn or twine.

This my first light. My first breath. A mistake

made by the delivery team calling my first

utterance a blank cry when in truth I was asking

you mom, “Why…why is this place the way

that it is?” As if you had an answer then or even

now all these years later as to why I again have

a cold or the flu?

Mom, I see us running toward each other, throwing our arms around the other’s shoulders, though I am the one offering the words of comfort:

“It’s all going to be alright. First it will be confusing as hell and more than a bit scary. Then it will begin to brighten. And by week’s end it will all bloom again as it had once upon a time before.”

I do not say such things often at all, either in this world or in the realms of dream stuff, for there exists a very rigid and vocal section of my inward-orchestra that simply refuses to perform those bars of the score, and for legitimate reasons as well. Nor do I say such things to just anyone.

You, of course, are exceptional and words simply are not enough for you.

There will be no platitudes for this rebirth, just the enduring strength of our embrace, friend. Why rebirth? We have been here before: as mother and child, as creator and creation, as nation and people, as women and men, as workers and that which is worked upon.

We believe in the collective. Believe that the right people at the right time in the right environment produce beautiful and magical results. It’s why we restore, why we wear ribbons.

Sean J Mahoney works in geophysics. Sean helped create to the Disability Literature Consortium , which made its physical debut at AWP16 in Los Angeles. He co-edited the 3 existing volumes of the MS benefit anthology Something On Our Minds, and works as an assistant editor for Wordgathering.com. His work has been published at Occupoetry, Breath & Shadow, Nine Mile Magazine, OTV Magazine, Catamaran Literary Reader, Your Impossible Voice, and the Antithesis Journal, among others.