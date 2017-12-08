Come Together, Right Now

If you saw me walking down the street, all 5’8″ of me, bedecked in every color of the rainbow, half-bleached punk hair dangling down the back of my furry baby blue jacket, tattoos on display, the first word that springs to your mind probably wouldn’t be “TRADITIONAL.”
Traditions are a link to the past. Repeating a tradition is basically, like, forcing deja vu. You’re trying to feel the same things you’ve felt before, again, by going through the motions of repeating it, again! And like the surly punk that I both a.) look like (as we’ve established) and b.) am, I roiled against tradition ever since I first learned to speak the words “Why do we haaaaaaave to?”
It’s not really “tradition” that I hate. It’s tradition for tradition’s sake. And I’m in good company! Internet advice columnist Dear Prudence is also a staunch disbeliever in Tradition For Tradition’s Sake. Basically, any time you find yourself insisting on some arbitrary tradition that nobody else wants to participate in or else Christmas is ruuuuuined!!!, you’re probably forcing a Tradition For Tradition’s Sake.
And as I grew older, and traditions excluded me, I retreated further and further into my disdain for them. When I became a vegetarian, I started to loathe Thanksgiving. Well-meaning attempts to include me (which I loved and appreciated!) only served as reminders of how far off the beaten path I’d strayed. I only wanted to be myself, without eating turkey (turkey has always been rather gross to me? I’m a vegetarian because I can’t stomach meat, ew).
But every year, when it rolls around, and I’m that “special case scenario” who has to have special meatless side dishes, I feel like a freak. A reject. And not in the fun, self-made freak way (see above: bleached hair, tattoos, baby blue fur coat). Tradition makes me feel innately wrong.
Unwanted. Like I’ll never fit in to “real” life. I’ll never fit in to anything.
And then? I found a fit.
And a new tradition was born!
Ever year, on December 8th, a group of musicians and fans gather in Strawberry Fields off the 72nd street entrance on the West side of Central Park and, for as long as we can stand the cold, sing Beatles songs. This, and only this, has been my one untouchable tradition for the past seven years. I’ve already informed all of my employers that this day is a “religious holiday” for me, and have begun preparation in terms of planning my outfit, playing my all-Beatles Spotify list, and Googling those trickier lyrics. Last year they sang “This Boy” three times to my consternation, and this year, by gum, This Girl is going to know exactly when to say “this” versus “that!”
Why has THIS tradition taken hold, when I have rebuffed so many others? It really doesn’t make sense. Central to it are two things that make me very uncomfortable:
- Standing out in the cold, and
- Singing in public.
It doesn’t honestly make sense, AND YET! On the 363 days of the year that AREN’T December 8th, I feel a giddiness in the pit of my belly just THINKING about this tradition. I play the videos on my phone from the previous year, and the three preceding years, to relive the awkward harmonies and hear my own voice mingling with the crowd.
Get your poppers at the ready, it’s time for a PITY PARTY!
I think tradition and the embrace of “traditions” has dodged me because, upon examining the word, I realized that tradition – creation of, upholding of – usually implies a lot of power, or control. Who dictates tradition? Well, the person in charge! Do I feel in control of anything? HA HA HA HA no.
But what am I in charge of? Myself? Showing up? That’s half the battle.
So, guess where I am at this very minute? Shivering in Central Park, trying to stealthily Google the lyrics to “The Ballad of John and Yoko” on my phone, because somehow after all these years, it’s the one tune that’s completely eluded my memorization. I guess traditions have a way of grounding us: after a massive life upset, it’s good to know that the world still spins, and that when it arrives at its December 8th position around the sun, I know where to be, I know where to go.
There are places I remember, in my life, though some have changed. Some forever, not for better… In my life, I’ve loved them all.
15 thoughts on “Come Together, Right Now”
December 8 – I still miss John… Great tradition.
Thanks! He was gone before I was born but I do, too
I was just a kid back on December 8 of 1980, but I can clearly remember playing Beatles’ songs over and over for a week as I tried to come to terms with losing a personal hero.
“This boy would be happy just to love you” and thank you for your fantastic writing. I’ve been having some hard days and nights, but this brought me some sunshine. Thank you so much.
“The way things are going they’re gonna crucify me!”
YES DREW!!! This year, we had a terrible time trying, as a group, to decide whether “She” or “I” will never dance with another, oh, since I saw her standing there. The group decides! Loved your comment, it’s PUN-TASTIC!
Great essay and that is quite a tradition. I, too miss John Lennon. I also remember hearing the news when I was watching a Monday Night Football game and it was announced during the game that Lennon had been shot. I also remember quite a tribute given to Mr. Lennon in the movie Mr. Holland’s Opus. That was a great movie.
You are a great writer. Keep up the great work.
Thank you so much, Louis! I can’t imagine that, not having been alive yet, but oh my gosh. That’s so sad. I’ll have to check out Mr Holland’s Opus, now!
This day always makes me sad.
It was sad. It’s always a bit sad. The daytime crowd, mostly tourists, don’t really grasp what’s going on, but as it gets darker and colder, the group thins out to a core of really true believers and the singing comes more from a place of desperation to reclaim something idyllic and beautiful. It’s the best way to mourn, if you gotta!
Each of us has to decide what traditions to keep, which to let go, and when to mix the two together. And there’s only one person who knows what that answer is for each of us.
Hope you aren’t too cold out there today! Enjoy!
Thank you! I bundled up and brought an extra layer and pair of socks that I didn’t even end up needing! And I bought tissues which came in VERY handy (park bathrooms ick) and flowers for John this year. It was the BEST!!! I’ll see you there next year???
Well written. Things change, embrace change as a tradition. Things I did in the 70s that I thought I would always do, have fallen into the fond memory bin of my thoughts. I established traditions while the kids were growing up, for their sake and mine, that I no longer do. When faced with the long day’s journey into night, I hope to rage against the dying of the light and sing in a rasping voice, Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.
Awwww thank you, Randy! It definitely WAS raspy after nine and a half hours, but it just kept “Getting Better all the time!” Ironically, we realized that nobody really knew the lyrics to “Lucy,” or we weren’t that confident in it, and it didn’t go very far !!! 😉 thanks for commenting!!! You should come next year!!
I’m a believer that tradition doesn’t have to revolve around your actual family. This gathering brings together people with a common interest and has created a way to celebrate and remember a person, idea and their music. Proof that tradition should be more about belonging and less about blood.
Absolutely! It really did feel like belonging – five people recognized me from last year and I said HI to a couple more I recognized, and “See you next year!” It felt even more like a “group” this year than ever before!
