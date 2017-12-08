Come Together, Right Now

If you saw me walking down the street, all 5’8″ of me, bedecked in every color of the rainbow, half-bleached punk hair dangling down the back of my furry baby blue jacket, tattoos on display, the first word that springs to your mind probably wouldn’t be “TRADITIONAL.”

Traditions are a link to the past. Repeating a tradition is basically, like, forcing deja vu. You’re trying to feel the same things you’ve felt before, again, by going through the motions of repeating it, again! And like the surly punk that I both a.) look like (as we’ve established) and b.) am, I roiled against tradition ever since I first learned to speak the words “Why do we haaaaaaave to?”

It’s not really “tradition” that I hate. It’s tradition for tradition’s sake. And I’m in good company! Internet advice columnist Dear Prudence is also a staunch disbeliever in Tradition For Tradition’s Sake. Basically, any time you find yourself insisting on some arbitrary tradition that nobody else wants to participate in or else Christmas is ruuuuuined!!!, you’re probably forcing a Tradition For Tradition’s Sake.

And as I grew older, and traditions excluded me, I retreated further and further into my disdain for them. When I became a vegetarian, I started to loathe Thanksgiving. Well-meaning attempts to include me (which I loved and appreciated!) only served as reminders of how far off the beaten path I’d strayed. I only wanted to be myself, without eating turkey (turkey has always been rather gross to me? I’m a vegetarian because I can’t stomach meat, ew).

But every year, when it rolls around, and I’m that “special case scenario” who has to have special meatless side dishes, I feel like a freak. A reject. And not in the fun, self-made freak way (see above: bleached hair, tattoos, baby blue fur coat). Tradition makes me feel innately wrong.

Unwanted. Like I’ll never fit in to “real” life. I’ll never fit in to anything.

And then? I found a fit.

And a new tradition was born!

Ever year, on December 8th, a group of musicians and fans gather in Strawberry Fields off the 72nd street entrance on the West side of Central Park and, for as long as we can stand the cold, sing Beatles songs. This, and only this, has been my one untouchable tradition for the past seven years. I’ve already informed all of my employers that this day is a “religious holiday” for me, and have begun preparation in terms of planning my outfit, playing my all-Beatles Spotify list, and Googling those trickier lyrics. Last year they sang “This Boy” three times to my consternation, and this year, by gum, This Girl is going to know exactly when to say “this” versus “that!”

Why has THIS tradition taken hold, when I have rebuffed so many others? It really doesn’t make sense. Central to it are two things that make me very uncomfortable:

Standing out in the cold, and Singing in public.

It doesn’t honestly make sense, AND YET! On the 363 days of the year that AREN’T December 8th, I feel a giddiness in the pit of my belly just THINKING about this tradition. I play the videos on my phone from the previous year, and the three preceding years, to relive the awkward harmonies and hear my own voice mingling with the crowd.

Get your poppers at the ready, it’s time for a PITY PARTY!

I think tradition and the embrace of “traditions” has dodged me because, upon examining the word, I realized that tradition – creation of, upholding of – usually implies a lot of power, or control. Who dictates tradition? Well, the person in charge! Do I feel in control of anything? HA HA HA HA no.

But what am I in charge of? Myself? Showing up? That’s half the battle.

So, guess where I am at this very minute? Shivering in Central Park, trying to stealthily Google the lyrics to “The Ballad of John and Yoko” on my phone, because somehow after all these years, it’s the one tune that’s completely eluded my memorization. I guess traditions have a way of grounding us: after a massive life upset, it’s good to know that the world still spins, and that when it arrives at its December 8th position around the sun, I know where to be, I know where to go.

There are places I remember, in my life, though some have changed. Some forever, not for better… In my life, I’ve loved them all.