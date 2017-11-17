Book Review: Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice in 61 Haiku (1,037 syllables)

By Colleen Chesebro

Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice in 61 Haiku by James W. Gaynor (1,037 syllables)

MY RECOMMENDATION:

Fans of Jane Austen’s famous book Pride and Prejudice will fall in love with the creative poetic genius of author and poet, James W. Gaynor. If you’ve ever read the classic novel, you might have found the language somewhat cumbersome to our present-day standards. Don’t fret! There’s a remedy for that.

Gaynor zeroes in on the opening sentences of each of Pride and Prejudice’s 61 chapters by constructing contemporary Haiku to replace those iconic first lines. The presentation is perfect. Each chapter offers the opening line from the book, which is then followed by the author’s translation in Haiku.

I found the Haiku to be well fashioned and a pleasure to read. These poetic translations were often humorous, and I loved the word-play. The ability to read Austen’s version and then Gaynor’s Haiku heightened my enjoyment. I laughed out loud numerous times and marveled at the author’s creative streak.

The author notes at the end of the book are excellent. Gaynor shares his thoughts on how this creative process allows the reader to hear Austen’s voice or “wit” blend with his 21st Century masculine sensibility with detailed chapter references and explanations.

As a lover of Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, I would recommend this book to both lovers of poetry and classic literature in general. I read this book on an autumn afternoon. It was the perfect complement to a relaxing day.

MY RATING:

Character Believability: 5

Flow and Pace: 5

Reader Engagement: 5

Reader Enrichment: 5

Reader Enjoyment: 5

Overall Rate: 5 out of 5 stars

Colleen M. Chesebro is a writer of cross-genre fiction, poetry, and creative nonfiction. Her debut novel, a YA fantasy series called, “The Heart Stone Chronicles – The Swamp Fairy,” was published January 2017. The book reveals the story of Abby Forrester, a 14-year-old orphaned girl who is entrusted with saving a community of fairy nymphs from certain ecological destruction. Along the way, Abby learns about friendship, love, and what it means to actually belong to a family. Colleen’s writing explores ecological situations in the multicultural world of today. She combines real-life historical events into her writing to create experiences that will continue in the hearts and heads of her readers. A veteran of the United States Air Force, Colleen is also a retired bookkeeper. She has an Associates Degree in Business Administration, and another Associates Degree in the Arts, which she uses to combine her love of writing with her passion for all things creative. When she is not writing, Colleen enjoys spending time with her husband, dogs, children, and grandchildren. When time permits, she also loves gardening, cooking, and crocheting old-fashioned doilies into works of artistry. She lives in the United States with her husband and her two Pomeranians, Sugar, and Spice. You can learn more about Colleen and her writing on her website colleenchesebro.com