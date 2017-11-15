By Lynn White
They emerged from the cute blue eggs
of our Blue Araucanas.
With every one a cockerel when grown,
we decided to have one for dinner.
Under the grey blue plumage,
the skin was blue,
which was quite a shock,
a little alien,
but cooked it was fine, normal,
as expected
and the flesh was white,
as expected.
But when carved,
the bones were blue,
Disconcerting,
off putting,
a little alien.
And now these red feathered birds
have appeared as if from nowhere,
their eggs pink.
And when they hatched and grew,
all were hens,
each clutch carefully hidden,
each batch of chicks larger then the last.
A little strange,
a little alien.
And then, at last, there were cockerels.
They were too many and too large, so
we decided to have one for dinner.
Under the red plumage
the skin was pink,
which was quite a shock,
a little alien,
but cooked it was fine, normal,
as expected
and the flesh was white,
as expected.
But when carved,
the bones were pink,
Disconcerting,
off putting,
more than a little alien.
There are more of them now,
growing ever larger.
I think that soon,
the dinner tables
will be turned.
Lynn White lives in north Wales. Her work is influenced by issues of social justice and events, places and people she has known or imagined. She is especially interested in exploring the boundaries of dream, fantasy and reality. Her poem ‘A Rose For Gaza’ was shortlisted for the Theatre Cloud ‘War Poetry for Today’ competition 2014. This and many other poems, have been widely published, in recent anthologies such as – ‘Alice In Wonderland’ by Silver Birch Press, ‘The Border Crossed Us’ and ‘Rise’ from Vagabond Press and ‘Selfhood’ from Trancendence Zero – and journals such as Apogee, Firewords Quarterly, Indie Soleil, Midnight Circus and Snapdragon as well as many other online and print publications.
Find Lynn on Facebook and her blog
Great poem.
Makes sense that one day those little aliens will grow up to be big aliens that will be eating humans for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Remember, the evidence now supports that all dinosaurs were feathered and that was when there was more CO2 in the atmosphere that supported a lifeform that had a higher Ph level.
https://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2014/07/140724-feathered-siberia-dinosaur-scales-science/
With global warming and the Ph balance of the air and water changing, the environment will soon be ready for the return of those much larger feathered dinosaurs with allegedly “blue and pink bones”.
Then who will end up being a source of food?
My 12 y.o. son keeps me abreast of the latest dinosaur news, for sure! Now here’s a confession: this poem was submitted for “Facing Our Fears” and I made the editorial decision to run it with “food”. Because I crack myself up, and what is better than that?
The only reason I’m laughing is that I’ll be gone long before we become the food of our food if humans don’t get a grip on this global warming trend and stop all the CO2 emissions and other pollutants from being dumped in the environment humans need to survive as a species.
President Dump lost the popular vote by 2.8 million so we can’t blame the majority for him living in the White House. I didn’t vote for him.
Who can we blame?
