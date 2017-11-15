By Lynn White

They emerged from the cute blue eggs

of our Blue Araucanas.

With every one a cockerel when grown,

we decided to have one for dinner.

Under the grey blue plumage,

the skin was blue,

which was quite a shock,

a little alien,

but cooked it was fine, normal,

as expected

and the flesh was white,

as expected.

But when carved,

the bones were blue,

Disconcerting,

off putting,

a little alien.

And now these red feathered birds

have appeared as if from nowhere,

their eggs pink.

And when they hatched and grew,

all were hens,

each clutch carefully hidden,

each batch of chicks larger then the last.

A little strange,

a little alien.

And then, at last, there were cockerels.

They were too many and too large, so

we decided to have one for dinner.

Under the red plumage

the skin was pink,

which was quite a shock,

a little alien,

but cooked it was fine, normal,

as expected

and the flesh was white,

as expected.

But when carved,

the bones were pink,

Disconcerting,

off putting,

more than a little alien.

There are more of them now,

growing ever larger.

I think that soon,

the dinner tables

will be turned.

Lynn White lives in north Wales. Her work is influenced by issues of social justice and events, places and people she has known or imagined. She is especially interested in exploring the boundaries of dream, fantasy and reality. Her poem ‘A Rose For Gaza’ was shortlisted for the Theatre Cloud ‘War Poetry for Today’ competition 2014. This and many other poems, have been widely published, in recent anthologies such as – ‘Alice In Wonderland’ by Silver Birch Press, ‘The Border Crossed Us’ and ‘Rise’ from Vagabond Press and ‘Selfhood’ from Trancendence Zero – and journals such as Apogee, Firewords Quarterly, Indie Soleil, Midnight Circus and Snapdragon as well as many other online and print publications.

