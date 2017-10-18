By Ava Thompson
She’s been waiting
Long past her expiration.
She sits on the doorstep of success
And waits for it to let her in.
She’s outgrown the quiet world
Of compromise.
Her voice is itching to run free.
Her feet follow after.
Her wanderlust will no longer sit
patiently.
Her heart breaks.
Her head spins.
And her gears start to turn.
Her hands quiver under lights
Her heart flutters over thought.
She turns the page
And breathes
For the first time
In years.
And with one word,
She comes to life.
She sits on the doorstep of success.
Her heart breaks.
Her head spins.
And the city takes her in.
Ava Thompson is a 16 year-old comedian and writer entering her senior year of high school. She is unpublished, and she can be found on most social media platforms as FutonHorse, where she mostly just posts about her dog, Gilda.
3 thoughts on “Ardor at the Front Door”
Ava: You have quite the talent as a writer. I enjoyed your poem. You have a very good observation. I like your description. Since you are unpublished, are you testing all genres, including essay, fiction, non-fiction or haiku? Keep writing. It sounds like you have a writing regimen. Your talent will take you to college and beyond. Bravo!
Good stuff, very good stuff. I think soon the door at the top of the “doorstep to success” will open and welcome you inside.
What a wonderful FIRST publication. Can’t wait to see all that you have to give to this world!
