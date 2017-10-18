Ardor at the Front Door

By Ava Thompson

She’s been waiting

Long past her expiration.

She sits on the doorstep of success

And waits for it to let her in.

She’s outgrown the quiet world

Of compromise.

Her voice is itching to run free.

Her feet follow after.

Her wanderlust will no longer sit

patiently.

Her heart breaks.

Her head spins.

And her gears start to turn.

Her hands quiver under lights

Her heart flutters over thought.

She turns the page

And breathes

For the first time

In years.

And with one word,

She comes to life.

She sits on the doorstep of success.

Her heart breaks.

Her head spins.

And the city takes her in.

Ava Thompson is a 16 year-old comedian and writer entering her senior year of high school. She is unpublished, and she can be found on most social media platforms as FutonHorse, where she mostly just posts about her dog, Gilda.