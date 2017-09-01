“Not All Those Who Wander Are Lost”

For school last year, my son had to read one of the most epic journey stories of all time, Homer’s The Odyssey. This sweeping poem chronicles the hero Odysseus’ 10-year struggle to return home following the Trojan War. He battles with mystical creatures and faces the wrath of the gods in his determination to recapture his throne.
I remember reading this quite avidly during my own school years, of course with no cognizance that this tale, so full of magic and darkness and triumph, was really a symbolic rendering of the mission we all face in adulthood. We all have dragons we must slay, we all grapple with our relationships with the gods we believe in, we all have to struggle to find our sense of ourselves, of home. And even when (if) we are completely confident and settled in who we are, we will still have to fight to maintain our core values in the face of conflict, tragedy, heartbreak.
Life is an epic journey; facing each and every day takes courage and resolve.
But the truth is, for most of us, there are long periods of wandering and confusion. During these times, life feels not so much like a journey as a test that we are failing quite badly. Some regret where they have come from; others, many of us perhaps, wonder where we are going.
Time feels like an enemy, both dragging on endlessly and rushing us to our demise.
Ironically, it is not the dragon slaying that requires our steeliest nerves; it is the wandering. It is the fear of the unknown rather than fear of the concrete that drains us of faith, and sometimes of hope. We face our dragons defiantly and well-armed; we face the unknown trembling and unsure.
But as long as we keep moving forward, we are always on pace. That is one of the greatest mysteries of life; you can never fall behind as long as you continue to grow. Eventually you begin to understand the wisdom of Ecclesiastes: “the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong…but time and chance happeneth to them all.”
This month, we asked you to share a part of your personal journey with us; where you have been, where you are going, when you felt lost and when you were right on track. With the clarity of hindsight, most of us remember the various legs if not with fondness, at least with some reverence. As we continue to survive and develop, our appreciation for all life brings us develops as well.
In retrospect a “cruel” teacher can seems wise, a “bad” experience becomes fortuitous, a “burdensome” relative comically endearing. But then also grief can be a cleansing experience and great challenges a reaffirmation of our values and our strengths. The whole journey is imbued with deeper and richer meanings as we come through it all, come what may.
“Not all those who wander are lost”…that quote, from J. R. R. Tolkien, perhaps best encapsulates this journey we call life; we all wander sometimes, but like Odysseus most of us find our way back home again. Shareen and I hope you will wander our pages this month and enjoy the journey with us. As always, we are humbled and grateful for all that our writers share with us.
Bon voyage, Kara
11 thoughts on ““Not All Those Who Wander Are Lost””
That was the best thing I have read in a while. Power, precision and grace. I am had almost forgotten how important it was to keep moving.
Thank you
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Tim!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent post! I have a shirt that says this and was just thinking about this quote a few days ago. You’re spot on – we face the dragon (like Jamie Lannister running toward it lol) but when it comes to these in-between bits, I know I struggle with staying on track sometimes. And not giving in to despair. A useful trick I’ve found is taking a minute to be grateful for what you do have. Things aren’t perfect, but there’s always at least one small thing that’s good each day. Even something as simple as a breeze through the window that feels good on your face is enough to give you a bit of hope that all is not lost. Thanks for the great piece! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ooh, I love this so many ways. Kind of want to pull out The Odyssey and read again. My gang is most definitely on a journey right now, as you know. I’m so looking forward to this month’s posts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I came back to read again already because I can’t tell you how timely this is for me. So much here speaks to my heart. Thank you. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Confusion and vulnerability have a lot in common, come to find out. Both leave us much more open to alternative solutions and new paths. So we keep moving in spite of everything!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great blog post, You mentioned so man good and true points
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes i think this story teaches us about what life is,the dangers in life, the signals of confrontation in life,getting back and win the battles of life. The word life means a lot,it can be failure,mistake, success.stagnate,confusion,defeat not knowing what to do or sometimes giving up and waiting for failure.Wandering is not the end to our life but crossroad between decisions making like Odysseus. we must not also lose sight about our dragons in this life and learn how to deal with them. a “cruel” teacher can seems yes wise,i also share the same sentiment and learn a great lesson, Life is an epic journey; facing each and every day takes courage and resolve. The prodigal son was a good example. Very insightful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CLEARLY, I AM YOUR BIGGEST FAN. AMAZING.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I look fear right in the eyes and laugh…sometimes. Great post Kara and I’m looking forward to reading the posts others have shared about their journeys. Autumn is such a wonderful time to go inward and do some of that soul searching! Cheers
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Charles! We hope to host you on our pages one day soon!
LikeLiked by 1 person