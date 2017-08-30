By Gale Acuff

I have to die one day. In Sunday School

that’s the gospel. I think they got it from

inside the Bible somewhere. I ought to

read it more so no more surprises. I

don’t want to die but it’s the only way

to get to Heaven, Miss Hooker says–she’s

my teacher so it’s her job to know but

I wish she didn’t and wish she didn’t

say that if I sin too much I’ll go to

Hell. Sure, I’ll live forever there too, but

I’ll wish that I was dead and I’ll be dead

already, it’s that bad, flames and torture

and weeping, that means bawling I guess, and

gnashing of teeth, whatever that means but

it sounds like it hurts and when your soul hurts

I guess that’s real pain, like all your teeth have

toothaches and all at once and it won’t stop.

And the Hell of it is I like to sin,

not sin for the sake of sinning but sin

because I just can’t seem to stop myself.

Miss Hooker says that everybody does

so what I have to do is ask God to

forgive me and not just ask Him, she says,

but beg Him, that way He’ll know I’m sincere.

I’m not good at begging but my dog is.

He can tilt back on his haunches and hold

his paws up and you should see his face, he’s

pretty good at looking embarrassed if

there’s food to be had. I give him a treat

and then he’s happier, even ready

to beg again. I wish I was that smart

but without feeling stupid about it.

But when I say my prayers at night I

make a point of kneeling beside my bed

with my elbows on the covers and palms

against each other, fingers too, and he

can’t match that, nor even fold his paws, which

I do sometimes as if I’ve caught something

between them, a fly or lightning bug and

my eyes are shut so I can see Heaven

better but what it looks like is darkness

so maybe I’m just seeing into me,

and then I pray that Jesus will forgive

me so I won’t fry in Hell. I can do

tricks, too, but maybe God isn’t impressed

because He thinks I’m trying to trick Him.

And come the morning I’m ready to sin

again, I admit it. Yesterday it

was talking back to Mother when she said

to pick up my dirty clothes and again

when I didn’t. Friday it was cheating

on a pop quiz in geography–What’s

the capital of South Dakota?–and

who knows that? Hardly anybody. So

I looked over at Dusty Mather’s test

and his answer was Arkadelphia

so I sinned twice, by copying it

and getting it wrong, and by not reading

the homework from the day before, that’s three

times, four if you count my flunking the quiz.

So I’m well on my way to Hellfire and

Miss Hooker says that not only must I

pray to be forgiven but I’ve got to

mend my ways as well. I’m only 10 but

she’d make a good wife for me even though

she’s old, 25, and she’d keep me straight

for long enough so that I wouldn’t sin

so much and then I’d get to Heaven and

do whatever the Hell I wanted to

unless I die in sin, some accident.

And if I don’t, she being fifteen years

older will die first and leave me to sin

all over again, sorrow leads to sin

I guess, and I’ll go to Hell anyway

and be divided from her forever

and have all those toothaches, like I say, but

I don’t want to die at all and I’ll bet

just not wanting to is a sin itself.

Sometimes I ask why I was ever born.

God never answers and my dog just wags.

Gale Acuff : I have had poetry published in Ascent, Coe Review, McNeese Review, Adirondack Review, Weber: The Contemporary West, Maryland Poetry Review, Florida Review, South Carolina Review, Carolina Quarterly, Arkansas Review, Poem, South Dakota Review, and many other journals. I have authored three books of poetry: Buffalo Nickel (BrickHouse Press, 2004), The Weight of the World (BrickHouse, 2006), and The Story of My Lives (BrickHouse, 2008).

I have taught university English in the US, China, and the Palestinian West Bank.