By Janet McCann
Come sit at my table. Look,
Hopper even painted a chair for you.
(His spaces so large, so empty,
only a book or vase there
and sometimes nothing but surfaces.)
My hat is too warm
but I can’t remove it.
The coffee is weak and my
friend did not show up; please
sit down, spread your junk out
on the table, disturb the artist.
It is 1927 so you can smoke.
Pull out a ratty life-saver roll and
a rumpled handkerchief.
Live in, liven this picture.
Strike a match. Light up.
Journals publishing Janet McCann’s work include KANSAS QUARTERLY, PARNASSUS, NIMROD, SOU’WESTER, AMERICA, CHRISTIAN CENTURY, CHRISTIANITY AND LITERATURE, NEW YORK QUARTERLY, TENDRIL, and others. A 1989 NEA Creative Writing Fellowship winner, she taught at Texas A & M University from 1969-2016, is now Professor Emerita. She has co-edited anthologies with David Craig, ODD ANGLES OF HEAVEN (Shaw, 1994), PLACE OF PASSAGE (Story Line, 2000), and POEMS OF FRANCIS AND CLARE (St. Anthony Messenger, 2004). Most recent poetry collection: THE CRONE AT THE CASINO (Lamar University Press, 2014).
7 thoughts on “Hopper’s “Automat””
A lot of times, to me, it is the emptiness that tells the whole story, And this interprets the emptiness so well!
Thank you for such ‘Hoperian’ Poem. Firt thing I did was to look at some of his paintings.What a talent!
What fun! To occupy these images, casting ourselves back to a place and time long gone. It brings creations like these alive, with all their emotions. Imagining, some 90 years ago, that a woman sitting alone at a restaurant (even an automat) and that she’d be smoking (you’ve come a long way, Virginia!) and might be joined by a visitor from the future. So many possibilities!
Thanks for your expression.
Vincent
I’m looking forward to to the automat concept being brought back, with robots, although Hopper does make it look sad.
Staring at the picture alone invokes so many emotions. And reading the poem later, I can say author has done justice to the painting.
